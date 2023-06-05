Man drove up next to ex-girlfriend and fired into her car, Fresno police say. He fled

A man was under arrest Monday, Fresno police said, after he allegedly drove up next to his ex-girlfriend and fired a gun into her van.

Officers said the gunfire notification software ShotSpotter detected three rounds fired about 8:30 a.m. near California and Martin avenues, officer Chris Clark said.

Police arrived to find the woman, who had not been hit by bullets, with minor injuries from the glass shattering from gunfire, he said.

Officers chased a gray sedan driven by the suspected shooter and ultimately took him into custody, Clark said.

It was not immediately clear what preceded the domestic violence, police said. Two nearby schools were not placed on lockdown by police.

Officers investigate the scene of a domestic violence related shooting in southwest Fresno on Monday, June 5, 2023, police said.