Man who drove tractor into Watson church sentenced to 30 days in jail, five years of probation

Aug. 7—MONTEVIDEO — After pleading guilty to third-degree burglary in June, Joseph Rongstad, 39, of Montevideo, who drove a tractor into the Watson Lutheran Church, was sentenced Thursday in Chippewa County District Court to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation.

According to court documents, Rongstad also received a stayed prison sentence of 15 months. If he follows all aspects of his sentence, he will not have to serve that time.

Included in the conditions are that Rongstad must write a letter of apology to the church, pay restitution, stay away from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs and complete both a chemical assessment and a mental health evaluation. He must also pay restitution, but the amount has not yet been specified.

Rongstad was originally charged with one felony charge of third-degree burglary and a felony charge of first-degree criminal damage to property. Under a plea agreement made in June, the property damage charge was dismissed, documents said.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 7 a church member found a still running John Deere 955 tractor with a front loader inside the church. It had been driven through the east side doors of the church. Law enforcement then found Rongstad sleeping on the church altar in a blanket.

Rongstad was transported to CCM Health in Montevideo and treated before being taken to the Chippewa County Jail. The complaint states that a urinalysis completed at the medical center tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Rongstad has a burglary conviction for a 2016 incident in which he allegedly entered the home of Watson's mayor during the night while the mayor and his wife and child were sleeping. He also has a 2019 driving while impaired conviction for an incident in which he was found sleeping naked in his vehicle off the road near the Milan Bridge construction site.