Man drove wrong way on I-65. Police found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in car.

A traffic stop on I-65 southbound early Saturday morning near Elizabethtown led to the discovery of over 100 pounds of marijuana, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP troopers wrote in an arrest citation they observed a driver make a wrong turn and attempt to drive the wrong way on I-65 southbound near the exit ramp onto US31 at the 91 mile-marker. Troopers subsequently initiated a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Jose Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, said he slid on ice and lost control of his vehicle.

The roadway had been freshly salted and had no ice, according to KSP. Troopers also said Garcia appeared nervous.

While Garcia retrieved his driver’s license at KSP’s request, troopers detected a strong smell of marijuana from Garcia’s vehicle, per KSP. Troopers also spotted three large taped boxes, a large black duffel bag and one personal bag in Garcia’s vehicle.

Troopers asked if they could search the vehicle, which Garcia denied, according to court documents. The vehicle was eventually searched, which yielded approximately 120 pounds of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, three cell phones, two handguns and money.

Garcia was placed under arrest and Garcia was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, first degree possession of a controlled substance, improper turn-driving on a limited access highway, careless driving and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.