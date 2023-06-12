A man drowned snorkelling in Hawaii on his honeymoon. While rescuers scrambled to help, thieves stole the couple's cell phones, wallets, and rental car.

Electric Beach in Oahu, Hawaii. @brightoceanblue/Flickr

A California man drowned while snorkeling in Oahu in Hawaii on his honeymoon.

While a rescue operation was underway, thieves stole the newlywed couple's rental car.

In the car were the couple's cell phones, wallets, money, and clothing, according to a GoFundMe page.

A California man who was in Hawaii for his honeymoon drowned while snorkeling. But the tragedy didn't stop there.

While a rescue attempt was underway, thieves stole the couple's rental car, leaving the newly widowed woman without their cell phones, wallets, money, and clothing, police said, according to NBC Bay Area.

Steven Phan, who worked at an Apple store in California's Silicon Valley, died on June 1 while snorkeling near Electric Beach in Oahu, Hawaii, according to reports.

The 49-year-old was on honeymoon with Brittany Myers Phan, his wife of only three months, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a friend.

Local TV station KITV said that Phan was pulled to shore by a spear diver after he disappeared underwater while snorkeling.

Bystanders administered CPR before first responders arrived, per KITV. Phan was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to KABC-TV.

The GoFundMe fundraiser for Phan confirmed that he had drowned and that the couple's possessions, including their rental car, were stolen at the same time.

"As if this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven's belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental," the fundraiser's descriptions said.

The GoFundMe page had raised $21,659 at the time of reporting, exceeding the $20,000 target. It said all donations would go directly to Myers Phan to help cover the funeral, memorial, and any other costs relating to her husband's death.

Michelle Rankin, who runs the GoFundMe page, and Honolulu Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

