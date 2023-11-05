Man watched drowning by crowds 'taking selfies'

Following the incident, North Yorkshire Fire Service has produced a video about how to use a life ring - Wessex News Agency

Crowds of people gathered to watch a man nearly drown after falling into a 30ft-deep river with nobody coming to help, police have said.

Unconfirmed social media reports also suggested some people took selfies during the incident.

The man fell into the River Ouse behind the Radisson hotel near the Ouse Bridge, in York, on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Crowds gathered on Ouse Bridge and surrounding walkways, watching the man struggle to keep his head above water, without any apparent attempt to throw him a life ring.”

There were two life rings within 50 metres, said the force. One was eventually thrown to the man when police officers arrived at the scene.

The man got into difficulty after falling into the river behind the Radisson hotel near the Ouse Bridge in York - Wessex News Agency

He was rescued with help from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the York Rescue Boat. He was given first aid by paramedics on the river bank.

The man, who has not been named, is now in hospital recovering.

Timmy Dellor posted: “I was driving past and saw the commotion and someone told us there was a guy in the water. There were people taking selfies with it all going on in the background. Lost for words.”

Daniel Perkins said: “Well done to the officers involved. I think we’ve lost our safety awareness for this sort of stuff.

“People are too caught up in their phones and expecting the institution to provide anything and everything that they forget their own duties to looking after the community. Plenty of life rings about, especially in York.

“No one has to go in after them but first response is scramble and find something to help them stay afloat, usually a life ring.

“Standing and watching won’t achieve a damn thing - taking action could save a life ... Always be on your toes.”

Following the shock incident, North Yorkshire Fire Service has produced a video about how to use a life ring, and the public is being urged to watch it.

Sgt Toby Gorwood, who helped at the rescue, said: “It’s always worth making a mental note of life ring locations along your local river in case you ever need to help someone in trouble.

“Floatation aids allow you to do this while minimising the danger to yourself, which is also important. Those vital seconds can make all the difference.”

The fire service said rescue attempts could be made with sticks, scarves and other items of clothing, but people should not jump in the water as they could be swept away too.

