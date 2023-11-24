Man drowns after attempting to right overturned kayak

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, a man from Philadelphia drowned on Thanksgiving Day.

While kayaking in the area of Beaver Dam Road in Long Pond, 31-year-old Miguel Lopez entered the water to help a juvenile, who he was accompanying and who was wearing a lifejacket, after his kayak overturned.

After being unsuccessful in turning the kayak upright, Lopez, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was unable to stay above water as he and the juvenile swam back to shore.

Lopez’s body was recovered by search and rescue teams later in the day and he was pronounced deceased.

Pocono Mountain Regional was assisted by Coolbaugh Township Fire, Germania Fire, Lake Harmony Fire, Lake Winola Fire, Lehighton Fire, Mahanoy City Fire, Ryan Township Fire, Scott Township Fire, Tafton Fire, Thornhurst Fire, Tunkhannock Township Fire, Tunkhannock (Wyoming) Fire, Pocono Mountain Regional EMS, the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management and other Pennsylvania search and rescue teams.

