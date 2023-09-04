A man drowned at Bartlett Lake on Saturday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:35 a.m., lake patrol deputies responded to reports of a man who jumped into the water from the end of the boat dock and drowned at the Jojoba Boat Ramp at Bartlett Lake, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the area of the drowning, the caller who reported the incident told them that he did not witness the man drowning and was alerted by family members, the Sheriff's Office said.

MSCO divers then responded to the area of the drowning and recovered the man at around 12:10 p.m. The events leading up to the drowning are under investigation by detectives, according to Sheriff's Office.

The man who drowned has not been identified and the cause of death is pending a medical examiner's report, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man drowns at Bartlett Lake over Labor Day weekend