Man drowns Friday at Harbor Beach in York

Jan. 14—A man drowned Friday while swimming at Harbor Beach in York, according to the York Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call of someone possibly drowning about 3:55 p.m. Friday, the department said in a news release.

Despite high surf and rough seas, a rescue boat operated by York's harbor master was able to bring the victim onto Western Point Road.

First responders tried to resuscitate him, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

Agencies responding were the York police and fire departments, York Beach Fire Department and York Ambulance.