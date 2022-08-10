Man drowns in Germantown drainage ditch, police say

A man died Tuesday after drowning in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to Germantown Police.

Police said they were called out to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9.

When police and fire officials made it out there, they said they found a 37-year-old man in a nearby drainage ditch.

That man was rushed to Germantown Methodist Hospital where he later died, police said.

The initial cause of the man’s death, according to police, is an accidental drowning.

However, police said the investigation into his death is ongoing.

