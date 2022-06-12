Man drowns in New Hampshire pond

Police are investigating a drowning in Rindge, N.H. Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Pool Pond around 3 p.m. for a missing person believed to be in the water, New Hampshire State Police said.

Investigators learned that earlier in the day, the man’s dog was found swimming in the water alone and brought to shore. A family member then unsuccessfully tried to contact the man and called for help.

Personal belongings were also found on a nearby beach, according to police.

The man was found about 300 feet from shore around 5:30 p.m. and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2117.

