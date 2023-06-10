Man drowns when kayak overturns on Aberdeen Lake

A man has drowned after a kayak capsized on Aberdeen Lake Saturday morning, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:40 a.m., officers with the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of an overturned kayak on Aberdeen Lake.

Witnesses told police a kayak capsized and a man fell into the water.

The man was not able to get back to shore or back onto the kayak. Police believe the man drowned.

Deputies with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and could not find the man.

A dive team was called to help with the location the body.

The man was later identified as a 40-year-old from Hoquiam.