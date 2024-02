Authorities are searching for answers after a man was discovered dead in the lake outside SoFi Stadium. The Inglewood Police Department said security officials at the stadium observed a man entering the lake at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities said they saw the man swimming further into the water but he never resurfaced. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/man-drowns-in-lake-outside-sofi-stadium/

