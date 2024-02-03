Man drowns in lake outside SoFi Stadium, authorities say

Engadget

With Persona 3 Reload, Atlus chose the most confusing (and influential) entry to remake. There are some big changes you may not even notice, including the most voiced scenes from any game in the Persona series. The only way you can tell this is a remake are the anachronistic gadgets, like wired headphones, MP3 players, internet cafes and desktop PCs. Is 2006 retro now?