Man drowns near 'Beer Can Beach' Thursday; officials seek more information

Aug. 18—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that a man reportedly drowned Thursday in an area known as "Beer Can Beach," located just above the Simpson Lane Bridge in Marysville.

Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, said sheriff's deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a mutual aid call from the Marysville Police Department to help locate a man who reportedly went missing underwater while attempting to cross the river near what is called Beer Can Beach.

"Linda Fire Department responded to assist with their rescue raft and ultimately located the man under two feet of water," Goodson said. "Lifesaving measures were immediately taken by emergency personnel, however, the man was pronounced dead on scene."

Goodson said no identification was located on or near the victim. The person who died appeared to be a 30-year-old Hispanic man who was "possibly transient," Goodson said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the victim is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.