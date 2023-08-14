Man drowns in North Fulton County neighborhood pond, medical examiner official says

Authorities are investigating a drowning in Fulton County.

An investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner told Channel 2 Action News that a man drowned in a pond near Roswell Road in a Sandy Springs neighborhood Sunday.

Officials said that Sandy Springs Police are leading the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said what led to the drowning and if there were any signs of could play.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Sandy Springs police for more information but has not received a response.

