Man drowns in North Fulton County neighborhood pond, medical examiner official says
Authorities are investigating a drowning in Fulton County.
An investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner told Channel 2 Action News that a man drowned in a pond near Roswell Road in a Sandy Springs neighborhood Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials said that Sandy Springs Police are leading the investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia among top 10 most financially scammed states in the US
Jury convicts man on multiple child sex charges in Carroll County
Authorities have not said what led to the drowning and if there were any signs of could play.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Sandy Springs police for more information but has not received a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: