Man drowns in private pond after vehicle goes into water

Jun. 29—ANDERSON — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man who drowned early Tuesday morning.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle in a private pond about 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers found one man who had swum to the water's bank and a second man in the water who was "visible, but not moving."

Both men had been inside the vehicle when it went into the pond in the 5200 block of South County Road 450 East, according to Mellinger.

The identities of the men were not released Tuesday.

"Both men reportedly swam to the bank, but one man then swam back to the submerged vehicle to retrieve some unknown items," Mellinger said in an email.

The man who swam back to the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene after rescuers pulled him from the vehicle.

"The surviving man is not cooperating with the investigation," Mellinger said.

Several police, fire and emergency medical services personnel assisted the sheriff's department.

Mellinger said more information will be released when it becomes available.

