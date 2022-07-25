Man drowns in retention pond near FedEx facility, police say

A man drowned in a retention pond near a FedEx facility in Olive Branch Monday afternoon.

The Olive Branch Police Department said officers responded to a possible drowning at 6750 Legacy Blvd. around 3:15 p.m. That’s the address of a FedEx facility.

According to police, a man was pulled from the retention pond, and first responders began performing CPR.

The man was taken to Olive Branch Methodist, where he eventually died, police said.

Police said no additional information would be released at this time.

