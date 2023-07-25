Man drowns running from deputies serving warrant. Problem was, they weren’t looking for him
A man has drowned after deputies said he ran from them as they were serving a warrant for someone else.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina confirmed to WJCL-TV that deputies went to a home along River Road to serve a warrant Sunday afternoon for someone who failed to appear in court.
When deputies got to the home, they said a man, whom the deputies were not looking for, ran from the house and jumped into nearby Lake Cunningham, the TV station reported.
Deputies jumped in to help rescue the man but were unable to find him. A dive team later found the man’s body, WJCL-TV said.
Authorities have identified the man as Chuck Gilbert Shelton, 38. His official cause of death was ruled accidental from freshwater drowning, the TV station said.
