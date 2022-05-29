Man drowns at Tempe Town Lake after attempting to evade police

The body of a man was recovered at Tempe Town Lake Saturday after he jumped into the lake while escaping from police, officials said.

Tempe Police Department responded to reports of a verbal domestic confrontation at the Tempe Center for the Arts located at 700 W Rio Salado Parkway around 5 a.m.

Police found a man and a woman whom they interviewed separately. During a records check, police found out the man had three outstanding warrants.

Police said the man then started running and jumped over a fence and into Tempe Lake just east of the pedestrian bridge.

Police got on a boat and units with Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue were dispatched, the police department said.

Officers maintained communication with the man and tried to get him to the bridge, police said.

According to police, the man "was uncooperative" with rescue efforts.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Tempe Fire Rescue Team pulled the body out of the water, near the Tempe City of the Arts.

He was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the man was not released.

