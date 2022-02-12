Man who drugged, raped teen girls sent to prison

Feb. 11—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man who preyed on, drugged and raped young girls — including 13-year-old Chloe Ricard who he left outside a hospital to die — was sentenced to two decades in state prison Friday.

Carlos Rivera, 49, who is nicknamed "Mago," pleaded guilty to 19 criminal counts, including rape, aggravated rape, human trafficking, involuntary manslaughter and providing illegal drugs. His victims include three adult women and seven girls under the age of 18, authorities said.

On May 20, 2019, Rivera and another girl dumped Ricard at Lawrence General Hospital and left. Ricard, of Amesbury, was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy listed her cause of death as acute intoxication from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, an antihistamine, and ethanol, a prosecutor said.

"Why did you hurt my Chloe? Why did you drug and rape and let my daughter suffer for hours trying to breathe? You dropped her off dead at the hospital as a Jane Doe," said Ricard's crying mother, Deborah Goldsmith, in Salem Superior Court on Friday.

"I will never see Chloe's hopes and dreams come true," she said.

Ricard's brother, Nick, told Judge Thomas Dreschler he feels he failed his sister because he wasn't able to protect her and how he would never see her grow up and have children of her own.

"Because of his sick, vile man," Ricard said in court. "He took my sister and I will never forgive him for it."

Dreschler sentenced Rivera to 20 to 22 years at MCI Cedar Junction followed by 10 years probation.

The judge also ordered him to have no contact with anyone under age 18, to have no contact with the victims in this case and to undergo sex offender, mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatments.

Dreschler further ordered him to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitoring device while on probation.

Rivera has 991 days of jail credit for time he's already served since his arrest on May 27, 2019.

"This conduct is just awful," said Dreschler, after Rivera pleaded guilty Friday.

A mechanic by day and drug dealer by night, Rivera preyed on vulnerable young girls, giving them alcohol, drugs, gifts and food, then raping them, demanding nude photos and more, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Strasnick said.

Authorities said Rivera got away with the predatory behavior until May 20, 2019, after Ricard spent time at his 59 Bellevue St. apartment in Lawrence.

That night, he and another girl dumped Ricard's lifeless body at Lawrence General Hospital and left, she said.

Strasnick said Rivera found and recruited teen girls who were poor and/or drug addicted and gave them gifts, took them out to eat, to nail salons and gave them access to an elaborate array of feminine hygiene and personal products he stocked in the bathroom of his apartment.

In return, "he forced them to give them what he felt he was owed," she said.

By pleading guilty Friday, Rivera avoids trial where the penalties he faced if convicted could have been more severe.

In July 2021, a lobby conference, where a resolution to the case was discussed, was held before Dreschler in Salem Superior Court.

At that time, Strasnick asked that Rivera be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

But his defense attorney, Jeanne Earley, suggested a more lenient sentence of 14 to 16 years in state prison, with human trafficking charges dismissed.

However, Dreshler said, if Rivera pleaded guilty, he would sentence him to to 20 to 22 years in state prison followed by 10 years probation.

Rivera has his GED and has worked as a mechanic, he said.

Prior to these charges, Rivera had no criminal record, Earley said.

"Maybe Chloe Rest In Peace. I love you, baby girl," her mother, Goldsmith, said in court Friday.

