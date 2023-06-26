Man drugs undercover cop investigating ‘extreme intoxication’ reports at bar, police say

A man is charged after investigators in Georgia say he was drugging the drinks of bar patrons, including an undercover cop’s.

A narcotics team started an investigation at The Strand Bistro & Chophouse in Jesup after patrons began complaining of symptoms including “extreme intoxication,” spotty memories and disorientation after having “very few” drinks at the establishment, according to a news release from the Jesup Police Department.

In one instance, an undercover officer who was part of the investigation was hospitalized after consuming a drink at the bar, the release says. The officer was released after several hours at the hospital and able to return to work.

On June 22, officers arrested John Yonkosky, 57, at the bar, the release says. He is charged with reckless conduct, distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit rape, according to the police department.

The Chophouse said in a statement posted on Facebook that Yonkosky was “in no way affiliated” with the restaurant.

“We here at the Chophouse take pride in our food and the service we deliver to our guests,” the statement says.

An official with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request from McClatchy News for further information.

Yonkosky is being held on $5,000 bond, according to Wayne County jail records.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics Team at 912-427-1300 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970, according to police.

Jesup is about 230 miles southwest of Atlanta.

