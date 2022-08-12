Man was drunk driving in crash that killed a Harrison County schools employee, authorities say

A Gulfport man on his way to work in the middle of an afternoon was drunk when he caused an April crash that resulted in the death of a Harrison County schools employee, according to records and testimony in the case.

Wilbur Gene Barr, 50, was arrested in June on a charge of aggravated DUI causing the death of 79-year-old Robert E. “Bob” Hill after tests came back showing Barr’s blood alcohol content was 1.33%. The legal limit is .08%.

A preliminary hearing in Barr’s case was held Wednesday in Harrison County Justice Court. Judge Brandon Ladner determined there was enough evidence to bound the case over to a grand jury for indictment.

The April 12 crash happened on County Farm Road near Robinson Road in Harrison County after witnesses said Barr’s 2011 Nissan Titan pickup truck swerved in and out of the southbound lane until it crashed into a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Hill.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. as Barr was headed to his job at a local convenience store. Barr is no longer employed.

Hill, an employee in maintenance at Harrison County schools, was airlifted to USA Health Hospital in Mobile, where he died of his injuries on April 14.

A preliminary breath test performed on Barr at the crash scene indicated he was under the influence of alcohol, according to testimony and other records filed in the case.

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant after that to get a blood sample from Barr to determine if he was legally drunk.

The test results came back on June 24, ultimately resulting in Barr’s arrest on the DUI death charge.

Barr’s attorney, Scott Lusk, on Wednesday asked the judge to lower Barr’s original bond of $250 000, noting Barr had no prior criminal history and had family in the area.

In addition, Lusk said, Barr would agree to any other special conditions set by the judge, such as orders for Barr to stop driving or drinking alcohol while he was out of jail pending indictment.

Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox objected to the reduced bond.

Judge Ladner reduced Barr’s bond to $100,000 with special orders for him not to drive, consume alcohol or hang out in clubs or bars. Barr has since bonded out of jail.