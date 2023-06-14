Man dubbed ‘blind-side-kicker’ pleads guilty to attacking women in Seattle among other felonies

A man dubbed the “blind-side-kicker” plead guilty on Tuesday to committing several violent attacks on women in Seattle.

Isaiah Clay Lewis is a repeat offender who was jailed for a series of random, blind-side attacks on women two years ago. He was convicted in 2021 of randomly kicking two Seattle women in the head, leaving both with traumatic brain injuries.

KIRO 7 has learned that the 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to attacking and robbing women right after he was released on parole.

King County Prosecutors say when Lewis was released after only 14 months he immediately violated his probation and went on another crime spree. The man’s victims have asked the court for the maximum sentence.

The two women told KIRO 7 they are both still being treated for traumatic brain injuries. Both have written the court saying they were not only terrified for their safety but the safety of the public when Lewis was released on parole last summer.

When Lewis was sentenced for felony assault for kicking a woman planting flowers in Belltown, and another on a Metro Bus, the sentencing range set by state lawmakers was only 12 to 14 months.

King County prosecutors asked for the highest possible time but Lewis was released last August, and he agreed to community supervision.

Now KIRO 7 has learned that Lewis pleaded guilty to more felonies that happened after he was released. One was a violent robbery of a woman at an ATM and the other is an assault of a family member and the theft of an SUV.

Lewis will be sentenced next week and faces more than two years in prison just for violating his probation.

KIRO 7 also learned that Lewis faces a string of other charges from three unrelated cases, including assaulting a police officer, hit & run, and reckless endangerment.

The victims of Lewis’ assaults from 2021 are being informed by King County’s victim advocate program. They’ve told KIRO 7 they don’t believe Lewis should have been released at all, given his repeated violent behavior.

