Man dubbed the ‘blindside kicker’ in custody

A man dubbed the “blindside kicker” for committing violent assaults on women has been taken into custody after spending time on the run.

Isaiah Clay Lewis, 21, was taken into custody on Monday and was booked into the South Correctional Regional Jail at 3:05 p.m.

Police say Lewis kicked two women in the back of the head.

Tracy Roberts says she was kicked by the suspect while she was planting flowers in Belltown.

Another woman was kicked while riding a Metro bus.

One of the women suffered 10 fractures in her face, including her cheekbone, nose, sinus and eye socket.

In January 2021, Lewis was arrested in connection with the unprovoked assaults but was recently released from prison.

The Washington State Department of Corrections recently confirmed that Lewis had violated his parole, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest.