Man who dumped slaying victim's body in Randolph County draws life sentence

WINCHESTER, Ind. — An Ohio man who killed his roommate and dumped the victim's remains in Randolph County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sean C. Higgins, 26, had pleaded guilty in October — in a Miami County, Ohio, court — to murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.

Several weeks later, Higgins — of Troy, Ohio, about 65 miles southeast of Winchester — received his life-without-parole sentence from Judge Stacy Wall.

According to news reports, Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell said Higgins represented "pure evil."

The body of Higgins' roommate — 25-year-old Easton Ho, also of Troy — was found April 14, 2022, in Randolph County's Greenville Creek, near Greenville Pike and Ind. 227, not far from the Ohio state line.

More:Ohio man charged with murder, dumping body in in Randolph County, enters insanity defense

Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner said several hours before the body was found, his department had been contacted by police investigating a homicide in Troy.

Authorities in Ohio said Higgins had killed Ho in that state and then dumped his body in Indiana.

Investigators said one of the victim's thumbs had been cut off so Higgins could continue to access Ho's cellphone after disposing of the body.

In the immediate wake of his arrest, Higgins pursued a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Higgins on Thursday continued to be held in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's correctional reception center.,

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man who dumped slaying victim in Randolph County gets life sentence