Man in his early 20s shot at Fresno motel, police say. The suspect fled on vehicle

A man in his early 20s was found shot multiple times at a Fresno motel courtyard just before midnight on Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify suspects, Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said.

Officers received reports of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the area of Shaw and Maroa avenues. Officers began to search for potential victims at the motel in the 1300 block of West Shaw.

“The individuals pointed out where the shooting victim was in the courtyard to that motel,” Ruiz said. “Officers made contact with a man in his early 20s who suffered several gunshot wounds.”

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for his injuries.

Officers didn’t have information on the shooter or the vehicle early Sunday as they gathered evidence at the scene and looked for witnesses.

“There is indication there was a nearby party,” Ruiz said. “At this point, it’s early on in the investigation that we are unable to see if those two incidents are related, but there is indication that there was a nearby party.”

Detectives were trying to determine if there was a relation between the party and the shooting victim.

People with information are asked to call the Fresno Police non-emergency line or CrimeStoppers.

The Bee’s Yesenia Amaro contributed to this report.