Man in early June shooting amends plea as part of plea deal

Aug. 7—The man charged with attempted murder and assault in the case of an early June shooting that sent one to the hospital has amended his plea.

Denroy Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, has pleaded guilty to felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm as part of a plea agreement. In return it is recommended that the other two charges of second degree attempted murder with intent-not premeditated and first degree assault be dropped and that Jeffers-Brown be sentenced to five years supervised probation.

An official sentencing date has yet to be set.

Jeffers-Brown was accused of shooting the victim during an altercation at around 10:20 a.m. on June 3. A witness at the scene told detectives that the gun went off when Jeffers-Brown moved to pistol whip the victim.

However, when questioned later Jeffers-Brown said he had the gun in his pocket and that it went off accidentally.

The shooting is one of two shootings to take place in the first half of June. A second shooting, which occurred just days later on the night of June 9, resulted in one man dead and two others injured. Three people have been arrested in connection to that case.