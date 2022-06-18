Man with 'edged weapon' attacks 3 people in San Francisco airport, police say

A man with an “edged weapon” attacked multiple people on Friday evening at San Francisco International Airport, police said.

About 6 p.m., the suspect drove to the airport, walked to the departure terminal, pulled out the weapon and assaulted three men, San Francisco police said.

Officers detained the suspect without further incident, police said.

The victims were treated for injuries, which not thought to be life-threatening, and were released at the airport.

Police did not release the suspect's identity or provide any additional details citing the ongoing investigation.