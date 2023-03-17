Man elected town justice in Cameron charged with illegal weapon felonies, other crimes

A Steuben County man who was supposed to serve as the new town justice in the town of Cameron now finds himself on the other side of the bench.

New York State Police at Bath charged Michael Stewart, 48, with multiple felonies and misdemeanors following an investigation into reports that someone was held against their will and threatened with a gun in Cameron.

Stewart, a Republican, was the only candidate on the ballot for town justice in the November election, although outgoing Justice Royce Hoad mounted a last-minute write-in campaign in an effort to keep his job.

Stewart was supposed to take office in January, but never completed the mandatory state training, according to Cameron Town Supervisor Robert Manley.

On the recommendation of the state Unified Court System, the Town Board appointed Hoad to continue as town justice temporarily, Manley said.

EducationElmira charter school Finn Academy wins 5-year renewal; officials say it confirms success

For subscribersBath business is expanding: What's next as company targets new home, hiring

War on drugsAnimal tranquilizer found in New York street drugs fueling naloxone-resistant overdoses

Stewart was supposed to take the state training in April and be sworn in as justice in May, Manley said, but the future of the court is now up in the air after Stewart's arrest.

Following their investigation, state police Wednesday charged Stewart with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Investigators didn't provide any other details on the nature of the alleged incident.

Stewart was released Thursday following his arraignment on the charges and an order of protection was also issued.

Upon his release from jail, Stewart immediately violated the order of protection and was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, state police said.

Story continues

After further investigation, state police charged Stewart with five additional counts of third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, a felony.

He was returned to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment on the new charges.

There is a lot of confusion and town officials are now waiting for guidance from the state on what happens next with the town justice position, Manley said.

Hoad's appointment expires May 1, and Manley said it isn't clear yet if the town should appoint someone to fill the vacancy or hold a special election.

"We're in the dark and waiting for more information from the Unified Court System," he said. "All I know is the court says we must have a justice on the bench. Somehow we'll get it done."

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Steuben County man elected town justice charged with multiple crimes