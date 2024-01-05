Man eludes capture for days after 73-year-old woman found shot and burned, MS cops say

A man was on the run for nearly a week after Mississippi deputies said he shot a 73-year-old woman and burned her body.

Sammy Patrick has now been arrested in connection with capital murder, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Jan. 5 update.

Deputies said Patrick killed Dee Eady at her home in Forest the afternoon of Dec. 30, WLBT reported. The sheriff’s office said he also sexually assaulted her.

“There was no direct connection that we know of. Miss Eady was a widow and lived there by herself,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee told the news outlet. “There may have been, if any, some interaction, but there would not be a direct link such as him working for her or knowing her in a personal situation.”

Lee also said Eady’s home had been ransacked, according to the Clarion Ledger. Authorities said they are working to determine what, if anything, is missing. Her keys, credit cards and money were still in the home, according to the newspaper.

The woman’s death set off a six-day manhunt for Patrick, with authorities offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

Two days after Eady was found dead, deputies said Patrick robbed a Subway in Woodville near the Louisiana border. He was driving a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

As agencies across state lines became involved in the search, authorities spotted Patrick, 36, the morning of Jan. 5, WAPT reported. He was found about 55 miles southwest of Forest in Byram and was taken into custody at a QuikTrip gas station, authorities told media.

Scott County is about 50 miles northeast of Jackson.

