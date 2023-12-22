Man emails FBI, threatening to ‘unabomb’ office, go on ‘mass murder spree,’ feds say

A man accused of repeatedly emailing the FBI, threatening to “unabomb” the agency’s office and go on a “mass murder spree,” was arrested at his home Dec. 21, officials say.

Mark William Anten, 52, of Sun Valley, California, made references to the “Unabomber” and threats against the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office in Westwood in a series of emails beginning in July, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Information regarding Anten’s legal representation wasn’t available Dec. 22.

In one email sent Nov. 2, he told the FBI he “embrace(d)” how “he was voted most likely in his graduating class to become the next Unabomber,” an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint says.

Theodore John Kaczynski, the man known as the “Unabomber,” carried out a 20-year bombing campaign that led to the deaths of three people and hurt nearly two dozen victims, according to officials.

Before Kaczynski’s arrest in 1996, he sent the FBI a 35,000 page manifesto related to his motives, the agency says. He died in prison on June 10 after he was convicted of federal crimes and incarcerated in the “SuperMax” prison in Colorado, according to prosecutors.

In Anten’s Nov. 2 email, he listed how he and Kaczynski are similar, including that they “love manifestos” and wrote he was working on his “latest and greatest” one, the affidavit says. He’s accused of signing the email as the “Unabomber.”

Around two weeks later, two FBI Task Force Officers visited Anten at his home and warned him to stop emailing agents on Nov. 20, according to prosecutors.

Anten told them “he may not be able to stop,” the affidavit says.

On Dec. 5 and 6, the FBI received more emailed threats of violence from Anten, according to officials, who say he later visited the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office on Dec. 6.

Anten is charged with making threats by interstate communication, according to the attorney’s office. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

In an email Anten is accused of sending to the FBI on Dec. 5, ahead of his arrest, he wrote “I AM THE UNABOMBER,” and threatened, “I WILL UNABOMB THE LOS ANGELES FBI HQ,” the affidavit says.

“I can go on a mass murder spree. In fact, it would be very explainable by your actions,” Anten wrote in another email after midnight on Dec. 6, according to the affidavit.

Then, he emailed the FBI a screenshot showing the Google search: “how to make a dirty bomb,” the affidavit says.

Later in the day, he emailed the FBI, saying “I went to YOUR work” and shared pictures of himself near the FBI Los Angeles office, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage showed Anten was there that day, according to prosecutors.

The FBI took Anten into custody “without incident” at his home in Sun Valley, a Los Angeles neighborhood, on Dec. 21, the attorney’s office says.

A judge ordered he be detained without bond, prosecutors say. He’s due in court for an arraignment Jan. 11.

