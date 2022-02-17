Man who embezzled from Great Falls Alumni Club sentenced

Kevin Patrick Bray

A Great Falls man who embezzled from a bar he managed and then duped a man out of funds to try to pay back the money was sentenced on Tuesday in Cascade County District Court.

Kevin Patrick Bray, 41, was originally charged with theft and embezzlement from the Alumni Club, but he took a plea agreement in January 2020 to the charge of felony theft by common scheme.

Judge Elizabeth Best sentenced Bray to a six-year deferred sentence and more than $185,000 in restitution. Tuesday’s hearing included a ruling by Best that Bray must pay that restitution in addition to a similar monetary judgment in a related civil case.

Matt McKittrick, Bray’s attorney, said the civil judgment was enough to make the victim whole. Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki disagreed, citing Bray’s plea agreement and case law to support his argument. Racki also pointed out that the civil judgment could be discharged by bankruptcy, while the criminal restitution could not.

Best agreed that it was her duty to impose restitution. A civil case doesn’t involve the commission of a crime, Best said, and the onus should not be on the victim to file civil remedy in order to gain restitution.

When making its recommendation, the defense requested Best give Bray a misdemeanor sentence of one year in the Cascade County Detention Center with all time suspended. McKittrick reasoned that a felony, even a temporary one, would impact Bray’s employment and his ability to pay restitution and support his family.

Bray also requested unsupervised probation because he drives truck out of state and in Canada. Best did not grant that request, and Bray will be supervised by probation and parole until his sentence is discharged.

“I accept responsibility that I need to make these people whole. I’m willing to do that,” said Bray. “However, I can’t have certain forces working against me in my ability to do so.”

The state recommended a six-year deferred sentence and an order that Bray pay $1,000 per month to the victims in the case.

“This defendant’s theft was enormous,” Best said. “I think a six-year deferred imposition of sentence, while not a misdemeanor, is more than reasonable under the circumstances.”

