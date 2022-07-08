Man employed at Pryor youth academy arrested, accused of soliciting sex from a child

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Pryor man accused of trying to initiate a sexual relationship with a minor.

Investigators say 31-year-old Devean Lamar Blake was employed at Thunderbird Youth Academy in Pryor, a residential program for teenagers. Last month, OSBI investigators received a tip from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office involving a child that had received sexually explicit messages on social media.

Blake was identified as the author of the messages. He was arrested Thursday while at work.

Blake faces several charges, including Solicitation of a Minor, Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act, and Display of Material Harmful to Minors. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Pryor Police Department, and the Oklahoma Military Department assisted OSBI with the investigation.

If you believe a child is being sexually exploited, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

