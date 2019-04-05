Man ends up with large bleeding mass in nose after bathing in pond

A 27-year-old Indian man wound up with a large, bleeding mass in his nose after repeatedly bathing in a local pond, according to an article recently published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

The man went to an outpatient clinic complaining of a bloody obstruction in his right nostril that had persisted for three months, according to the case study.

A physical examination revealed a red, granular mass that bled when it was touched. Doctors removed the growth and cauterized the area to stop the bleeding and, upon further inspection, were able to diagnose the patient with rhinosporidiosis, a chronic infection of the mucous membrane that often manifests as polyps in the nose or on parts of the eye.

The condition, which is sometimes referred to as "strawberry nose" due to its unique appearance, is caused by an aquatic parasite known as Rhinosporidium seeberi. The disease is endemic in India and Sri Lanka, although the infection also occurs in other parts of the world, including Africa and South America, according to the journal.

Doctors believe the man contracted the parasite while bathing in the pond.

Dr. Pirabu Sakthivel, from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, told Newsweek that the disease is "notorious for repeated recurrences and profuse bleeding."

"These patients might require blood transfusions due to massive blood loss," he said.

At a follow-up appointment eight months after his initial diagnosis, the patient showed signs of recurrent polyps in his nose, which were subsequently removed.