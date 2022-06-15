Man enjoying afternoon with friends drowns in Lake Martin after raft capsizes

PARKER — A young man enjoying an afternoon on a raft with friends is believed to have drowned Wednesday when it capsized, sending him into Lake Martin.

Officials from six agencies searched in depths of up to 60 feet of murky water for about four hours before they found his body more than 100 feet from the boat ramp at the city's Environmental Exploratorium Park, 4640 Lake Drive, said Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto.

Officials from several agencies joined the search for a man believed drowned in Lake Martin Wednesday afternoon. His body was pulled from the water after the four-hour search.

Hutto said the young man and two other people were on a raft about 1 p.m. when a nearby resident watching from her dock "heard a poof or a pop," adding that the boat overturned.

Then, Hutto said, she heard them screaming for help and to call 911.

Arriving emergency officials took one of the victims to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury believed to be exhaustion, he said, adding that another person who was on the raft was not harmed.

But the third person was missing.

Parker police and firefighters responded with officers from the Springfield Police Department, Bay County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's dive team, and the Panama City Fire Department and dive team, the chief said.

Two Parker officers and one Springfield officer went into the water to try to find the missing man and Parker police sent their drone overhead.

"The water's really murky and dark," Hutto said, adding that they could see nothing "from 8 inches on down. Our officers said they could definitely feel the current.

"The current's pretty strong out here on the lake, and the wind was about 9 mph."

After the lengthy search with 12 officers on board four boats, "The boats with their sonar and divers located him," Hutto said. He estimated the water at about 60 feet deep in the area where the man was found, but he did not know how far down.

A total of 12 rescue workers on four boats searched for four hours before they found the man believed to have drowned in Lake Martin. Identified as his girlfriend, the woman on the dock watches the search.

A woman whom authorities said had been on the raft with the victim remained at the scene. Notified his body had been located, she began to sob, yelling that he was only 21. Another woman with her sat sobbing on the parking lot before officers led them away.

When they found the man just before 4 p.m., Hutto announced that they were waiting on investigators with the Bay County Medical Examiner's Office to arrive.

The chief said he did not know where the victim was from but he and/or his friends were believed to be visiting from somewhere up north. He said he had no further information.

The incident remained under investigation later Wednesday as a drowning.

