Man who entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack told committee about life after the insurrection

During testimony on July 12, 2022, Stephen Ayres told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about his life after that day. Ayres, who received two years probation in September after pleading guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, told the committee that he lost his job and sold his house since the attack, and he was angry that Former President Donald Trump was still spreading lies about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.