Man enters car, shoots, kills 20-year-old man, Gwinnett County police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified a suspect in a homicide from earlier this month.

Police identified 26-year-old Benny Thomas Gary from Snellville as a suspect in a homicide that left 20-year-old Rasheed Joseph dead.

On July 9, Joseph’s mother drove him to McCalla Court where a man entered the car, shot Joseph, and took the cash from his pocket.

Police said Joseph’s mother then fled the area and stopped at a nearby Chevron Gas Station on Lenora Church Road.

Gwinnett EMS officials responded to the gas station to try and help Joseph, and he was eventually taken to a local hospital.

Detectives said they learned the next day that Joseph had died.

A SWAT team arrested Gary at a home on Jonesboro Road in DeKalb County

Gary remains in Gwinnett County Jail.

He is charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said they are still investigating.

