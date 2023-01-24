Man enters guilty plea in car-to-car shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington

One of the men accused in the death of Laylah Washington, a 2-year-old girl killed in a 2017 shooting in the Hickory Hill area of southeast Memphis, entered a guilty plea to killing the girl.

Tylan McCray, now 25, will face a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

McCray was indicted on first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Those lesser charges, agreed to Tuesday morning, now stand at second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The second-degree murder charge came with a 35-year sentence and the attempted murder charges each carry 12-year sentences that will be served or at the same time as the longer sentence.

Laylah was shot in an apparent road rage incident that followed an argument between another driver and her mother, according to a police report. She died two days later from her injuries.

Laylah's two brothers and mother were also in the car at the time of the shooting.

"She was only two years old," said Leslie Washington, Laylah's mother, in a 2017 interview with The Commercial Appeal. "It's hard, especially in the way that she died...Laylah was my life."

Laylah was a little girl who loved the park, her toy doll, eating pizza and playing with her cousins, family members said at the time of her death.

The toddler, who was in a child's seat, was struck in the head, while other shots hit the side of the car. Her mother drove her to a fire station on Winchester where paramedics took her to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. She died two days later.

The shooting was a mystery for more than a year until a tip to CrimeStoppers led to Tylan McCray's arrest in December 2018.

Another man, Brandon McCray, now 23, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He was the alleged driver and is Tylan McCray's cousin. Brandon McCray posted bond in 2018 and has not been indicted.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man enters guilty please in 2017 shooting death of 2-year-old