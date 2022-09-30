Man enters guilty plea in March shooting

Sep. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man has entered a guilty plea in connection to a March shooting in the city's West End.

Tyron Malcolm Robinson, 23, entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in relation to the incident.

Robinson was charged in the shooting along with Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 19, and Terrell Mickens, 18, after police said the men entered a store, walked out and began firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street.

According to a criminal complaint, a video from the Oakhurst Homes community shows one man wearing all red, who was later identified as Robinson, firing a gun, then running down Meridian Avenue and tucking a gun into his waistband before entering Building 24, leaving the building again and getting into a silver sedan.

Hinton and Mickens were seen running into Building 35, then leaving the building before climbing into a silver sedan and driving away, the complaint said.

When being questioned by police, Hinton reportedly said that he and Mickens came out of the store and began firing at another person.

Robinson also allegedly admitted to firing a handgun.

No injuries were reported.

Hinton and Mickens' cases are currently pending in Cambria County court.