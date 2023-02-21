Man enters guilty plea to recklessly endangering another

Feb. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Three people appeared in Cambria County court before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein during the week of Feb. 13.

—Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person on Feb. 14.

According to a criminal complaint, a man was driving home at 8:14 p.m. Sept. 14 when he spotted a group standing near Bockel Circle, trying to coax him into a fight.

Rivera, who goes by the name "Dizzy," allegedly shouted to the driver to pull over so he could shoot him and exposed a handgun in his waistband, the complaint said.

Rivera and six other adults are being held in Indiana County Jail without bond after being charged with homicide in the death of Hayden Garreffa, 19, in Indiana County.

Rivera also faces criminal charges in Windber Borough, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in July.

He will be sentenced on the Cambria County charge on April 14.

—Andrew David Maul, 30, entered a guilty plea to simple assault and a no-contest plea to indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age on Feb. 14.

According to a criminal complaint, Maul allegedly assaulted an underage girl in December 2020. Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

He will be sentenced on May 11, and will be assessed by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

—Robert Oaks Jr., 20, was sentenced to 36 to 72 months in prison on Feb. 13 after he entered a plea to aggravated assault in October.

In December 2021, Oaks was accused of assaulting a 5-week-old child who allegedly sustained 16 fractures in what a physician called a case of child abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, the infant suffered an arm injury between Nov. 5 and Nov. 13, 2021.

The infant was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, then transferred to Pittsburgh.