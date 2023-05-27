Man enters guilty plea, sentenced for 2015 Pottsville homicide

May 26—POTTSVILLE — A man charged in connection with an eight-year-old homicide in Pottsville entered guilty pleas and was sentenced Wednesday in Schuylkill County Court.

Adriell Levor Chambers, 44, was sentenced by Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline Russell to confinement of 7 years, 6 months to 20 years in a state correctional facility on a charge of third-degree murder.

Russell also ordered Chambers to serve 20 years probation on an additional charge of burglary.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Pottsville police Capt. Kirk Becker charged Chambers in connection with the death of Dat Huynh at a home in the city on March 2, 2015.

Becker charged Chambers, formerly of 135 Sunbury St., Apt./Suite 1, Minersville, on Oct. 6, 2021, after a lengthy investigation.

Chambers and Phong "Jay" Tran were charged with the death of Huynh, who was found with gunshot wounds to his head and torso inside a home at 2272 W. Norwegian St. around 12:30 p.m.

The charges filed by Becker and special agent Jarrett Ferrari of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General were the result of an investigation and presentment by the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

In its findings of fact, the grand jury recommended the homicide and conspiracy charges against Chambers be filed.

The grand jury also recommended the same charges be filed against Tran, the former boyfriend of Huynh's paramour, Trang Nguyen, also known as Tina.

The investigation included witness interviews, a presentation of evidence and video images that were obtained from the apartment complex.

The video showed a person walking to the front door of the West Norwegian Street home at 11:32 a.m. and Tran arriving in a black Audi at 11:41 a.m.

The video also showed that at 11:44 a.m., two people walked away from the house briskly, got into an SUV and drove away.

Cellular telephone records analyzed by the FBI's Cellular Analysis Survey Team determined that on the day of the killing, the cellphones of both Chambers and Tran were hitting off of cellular towers on the west end of Pottsville, prosecutors said.

The grand jury also learned that Chambers was interviewed and denied any knowledge of the killing, saying a "friend" was involved and told him about what happened.

Chambers said his friend was asked to go with Tran but was not aware what was going to happen. When the friend found out, Chambers said, Tran threatened him with a gun.

Chambers said that his friend rode in the vehicle with Tran to the house where "things went bad," the grand jury statement read.

Authorities are still looking for Tran who is listed as a fugitive from justice for his role in the killing and is being sought by the U. S .Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

