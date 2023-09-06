Man enters plea for charges connected to deadly shooting a Miami County park

The man accused of shooting two people, killing one of them at a Piqua park has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Cory Miller, 20, of Piqua, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and complicity to commit obstruction of justice on Sept. 1, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

On Tuesday, a Miami County Common Pleas Court judge continued the $2 million bond previously set for Miller.

Miller was arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Deacon Graham at Fountain Park in Piqua in early August. The shooting also injured another person.

Piqua police previously told News Center 7 that this was an isolated incident and that there was an altercation that happened prior to the shooting.

Miller remains booked in the Miami County Jail and is set to appear in court next on Sept. 12.

