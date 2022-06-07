Man enters plea, ordered to pay fine in 2020 prison riot

Jun. 7—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An inmate involved in a riot at the Cambria County Prison last year pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Cambria County court Tuesday.

Seth Long, 37, entered a guilty plea to a summary count before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Tuesday and was sentenced to pay a $300 fine.

Long was among 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said at the time was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols in the prison.

Andrew Colvin, Irish McCall, Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Quadir Neal, David McCauley, Stephen Apostolu, Chad Lawhead, Malik Byers, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Logan Mactavish and Jonathan Bierly were also charged in the incident, according to a statement from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer's office following the altercation.

Ginter, Quigley McCauley, Whited, Mason, Mactavish, Lawhead, Apostolu, Cinko, McCall, Colvin, Hassan and Neal have been sentenced on riot-related charges.