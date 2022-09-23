Man enters plea in storage unit break-ins

Sep. 23—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court Friday in connection with the burglary of 27 storage units in Stonycreek Township in November 2021 and January 2022.

William Burgess Campbell, 22, entered a guilty plea to two counts of burglary before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to a complaint, Campbell and Thomas Earl Hall, 24, allegedly cut the locks from 12 storage units at Riverside Self Storage on Eisenhower Boulevard on Nov. 13, 2021.

Police said that the manager of the storage unit company reported on Jan. 10 that someone cut the locks on 15 storage units and a military uniform was taken.

The complaint said that Hall reportedly told police that Campbell was with him during the break-ins and that Campbell allegedly told police that they parked their vehicle in an area across from the storage building and walked to the storage units.

Campbell said he served as lookout while Hall removed the locks using bolt cutters, according to the complaint.

Campbell will also be ordered to pay $280 restitution.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 27.