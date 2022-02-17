Man’s entire cabin stolen in Michigan: ‘It’s kind of a weird situation’

(Fox2 Detroit)

Police are looking for an entire cabin that simply vanished in the dark of night in Michigan. Authorities suspect the 28ft by 12ft structure was pulled onto a trailer.

The cabin, about the size of a medium-sized yacht, was lived in for a couple of years before the owner started staying elsewhere – only to return to find it had vanished just before Christmas.

“It’s kind of a weird situation,” said investigating Trooper Matthew Scott to Detroit Free Press. “At this point, the cabin is definitely not where it’s supposed to be. There are different motives, but that’s a detail we are trying to uncover.”

The tiny house was a prefabricated brown cabin with a white door, white fence and orange roof and was located at 571 County Road in the Cold Springs Township. It went missing between 18 November and 16 December.

Police have a list of suspects, and believe two people were involved in the theft, but cannot reveal more at this stage of the investigation.

House-stealing is one of the fastest-growing white-collar crimes in America, according to authorities – but usually this is done via fraud and someone changing ownership details on the deeds, not in its literal, physical sense.

“You don’t see this happen too often,” said Mr Scott, adding that “anything is possible”.