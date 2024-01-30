Man who escaped from Henderson jail possibly spotted Monday night

A person matching the description of a Cincinnati man who escaped from the Henderson County, Kentucky, jail Friday night was seen in a neighborhood not far from the detention center.

That information came courtesy of a public safety alert that sounded on some Evansville- and Henderson-area cell phones Monday evening. The alert said "law enforcement received information" that a man resembling 33-year-old Tylee Thompson "was seen in the area of Borax Drive."

KSP asks anyone who sees him to call Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or reach out to their local law enforcement agency.

According to a Friday night news release from Kentucky State Police, investigators fielded a call from the jail about a potential escapee around 9 p.m. that day.

"Preliminary investigation reveals Tylee Thompson, 33, (of Cincinnati) escaped on foot last seen heading northeast of the jail wearing tan inmate attire," the release stated.

Thompson had been arrested in Henderson on several warrants issued in his home state of Ohio, KSP spokesman Trooper Corey King told the Courier & Press on Monday. Those stemmed from charges of assault, a stolen handgun, drug possession and others.

Tylee Thompson

If caught, he'll now face charges of escape and assault on a corrections officer as well.

King said he believed Thompson was "doing some duties for the jail" around the time of his escape and either "knew of an opening" or saw a chance to flee. He then shoved down a corrections officer and ran off into the night.

KSP describes Thompson as a 5'11 Black male weighing around 215 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, including "MOB" and "MY OWN BOSS" on his left and "100% REAL" on both.

If the man spotted Monday was actually Thompson, he didn't make it far. The Henderson County Detention Center sits in the 300 block of Borax Drive, just off U.S. 60 on the south end of town.

