Man who escaped from James River Minimum Unit caught in South Dakota

Jul. 29—CORSON COUNTY, S.D. — A 39-year-old man who escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown was arrested in South Dakota on Friday, July 28, after he led law enforcement on a pursuit, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Nathan Allen Lang was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding and child neglect, the patrol said.

The patrol said Lang's girlfriend, Yorishia Hoon, and a 2-year-old child were also located in the vehicle Lang was driving. Hoon was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, eluding and child neglect, the patrol said.

The 2-year-old child was placed in the care of Child Protective Services. The child's name was not released.

The patrol said at about 9 p.m. Friday the Corson County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota received a tip from a citizen regarding Lang's whereabouts. The Corson County Sheriff's Office followed up and located Lang in an abandoned farmyard on State Line Road about 5 miles east of South Dakota Highway 63.

The patrol said a pursuit was initiated and continued into a nearby hay field where Lange stopped the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

The patrol said a stolen trailer was not attached during the pursuit. The truck and trailer were recovered, the patrol said.

Lang escaped from the James River Minimum Unit on July 18. At the time, the patrol said Lang was possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with an attached 32-foot gooseneck trailer.