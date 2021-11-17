Man who escaped from Lansing prison sentenced to nearly 11 years: prosecutors

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to spend nearly 11 more years in a Kansas prison after he escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility roughly two-and-a-half years ago.

Dustin Robinson was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for a single count of aggravated escape from custody. He was found guilty at trial in September.

Prosecutors say Robinson escaped from the minimum security prison on July 3, 2019, by scaling a 20-foot fence with two sections wrapped in barbed wire at the top. He was taken into custody 10 miles away after he stopped at a laundromat before calling 911 because of a cut to his hand.

Police later found Robinson at Providence Medical Facility.

In a statement, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said escapes are frightening for communities and require financial resources.

“We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences,” Thompson said.