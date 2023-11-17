Man who escaped from Lima prison alleges abuse

Nov. 16—LIMA — James Lee, who along with fellow inmate Bradley Gillespie escaped in May from Allen Oakwood Correctional Institute, is back in Ohio following his extradition from Kentucky earlier this month.

Before leaving the jail in Henderson, Kentucky, Lee told a local television station that he broke out of the Lima prison due to alleged abuses he faced there. He did not elaborate.

Lee was arrested May 24 in Henderson less than 48 hours after escaping from the Allen Oakwood facility. Gillespie's body was found four days later in the Ohio River near Henderson.

According to WFIE-TV in Evansville, Indiana, Lee took a plea deal last month with prosecutors in Henderson, Kentucky, and was sentenced for fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment and other charges.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website currently lists Lee as being housed at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. ODRC spokewsoman JoEllen Smith, in response to an email from The Lima News on Thursday, confirmed Lee is at the Lucasville prison but did not comment on what new charges Lee will now face in Ohio and when those charges would be filed.

Any sentence Lee will receive for the escape will be added to the 18 years he has remaining in Ohio on a 2021 conviction in Auglaize County for burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering.

Lee and Gillespie reportedly escaped from the Lima facility by hiding in a trash dumpster. Six correction officers at the prison were suspended with pay following the prison break, pending the completion of internal and external investigations.

Prison officials had previously declined comment on the status of the probe, although Smith said Thursday the investigation is "nearing completion." Chris Mabe, president of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association — the union representing prison employees — did not return a call Thursday seeking comment.