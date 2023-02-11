Man who escaped from Merced County jail gets 18-to-life in prison for Winton shooting

An Atwater man who was among a group of inmates who escaped from the Merced County Mail Jail two years ago was sentenced on unrelated charges this week for a 2017 shooting.

Jorge Barron, 22, was sentenced to 18-years-to-life for the shooting. Merced County prosecutors say he shot at a house in Winton that was occupied by numerous people, according to a news release.

Prosecutors said he was looking for rival gang members to shoot.

A jury in December convicted Barron of shooting at the inhabited dwelling and conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm, both with gang enhancements.

Barron was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto.

Barron could face additional time in prison, if he is prosecuted for his 2021 escape from the Merced County Main Jail. His trial is pending in that case.

Barron and five other inmates escaped from the jail by accessing a ventilation system and making their way onto the roof, where they used a makeshift rope to climb down the side of the building.

He was eventually captured in Glendale, Arizona.